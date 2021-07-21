VisitEngland expands domestic tourism campaign

VisitEngland is stepping-up its UK-wide ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign to drive domestic day trips and overnight breaks as the summer holidays begin.

The campaign, first launched in September, highlights the quality destinations, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across the UK to build back demand for domestic breaks and boost consumer confidence as restrictions lift.

The summer campaign ‘Escape the Everyday – Enjoy the UK this Summer’ has a focus on cities and city attractions as well as regional gateways which have been hit particularly hard by the lack of international visitors and that rely on their spending.

Tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “There is so much to see and do in our vibrant towns, cities and villages across all corners of the United Kingdom and we want people to make the most of our tourism offer and rediscover summer safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a challenging period for our brilliant tourism and hospitality businesses but they’re ready to welcome us back and I encourage people to show their support for this important industry.”

The £5.4 million campaign kicks up a gear from this week with the launch of more than 1,200 digital billboard adverts showcasing activities and experiences in cities across the UK as well as advertising on radio, digital audio and podcast platforms.

A new short video and branded content across social media as well as ‘on demand’ television advertising will launch in August.

VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “As we emerge from lockdown, reconnect with family and friends and with international visitors slower to return, now is the time to book a domestic city break and also support our local businesses, attractions and destinations as they start to rebuild.

“Whether it’s a day trip to a local attraction or an overnight stay, whether dining out in our vibrant cafés or exploring our world-class museums and galleries, we want people to rediscover and take a new look at what’s on their doorstep.”

The campaign also drives online traffic to a new website with ideas and links on city-focused experiences across the nations and regions, with advice also to support visitors on travelling responsibly.