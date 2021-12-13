Emirates returns to Gatwick Airport

Emirates has restarted services to Gatwick, reconnecting people and businesses across the south of England with its growing global network.

Flight EK015 will land at Gatwick at 11:40 on Friday and return flight EK016 departed at 13:35, arriving in Dubai earlier on Saturday.

The Gatwick resumption follows the restart of operations to London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle airports over recent months as the airline has responded to passenger demand.

UK bookings to many destinations across Emirates global network have already returned to 2019 levels including popular holiday destinations like the Maldives, Mauritius and Dubai itself.

The Gatwick service will operate daily and takes Emirates’ total UK weekly flights to 84.

A second daily flight from Gatwick is also scheduled to start from January 27th.

Gatwick is being served by the A380 widebody aircraft.

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president at Emirates UK, commented: “We have continued to see demand for international travel, particularly from the south-east, and are pleased to resuming operations from Gatwick.

“Emirates is fully committed to the UK and we have operated flights from the airport for over 30 years, providing vital connectivity to Dubai and beyond for passengers travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and family.”