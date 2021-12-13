Eiroa to lead Dubai Holding Entertainment

Dubai Holding has announced the appointment of Fernando Eiroa as the new chief executive of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

The body is a diversified global investment company with operations in thirteen countries.

The entertainment portfolio comprises the leading leisure attractions in Dubai, as well as media and entertainment platforms and venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks & Resorts, ARN and Roxy Cinemas.

Eiroa brings nearly 20 years of experience in the experiential entertainment industry, having worked in the US, Europe and other international markets.

In his last role he was chief executive of CircusTrix, a developer, operator and franchisor of indoor active recreation centres with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide.

Eiroa has also served as chief executive of Palace Entertainment, a major leisure park operator in the United States, and Parques Reunidos, leading the IPO of one of the largest global groups, operating more than 60 parks in 14 countries across all segments and regions.

As chief executive of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Eiroa will spearhead the business’s innovation strategy, the delivery of operational excellence, and ensure purpose-driven talent development with the aim of exceeding the highest levels of customer satisfaction throughout the company’s leading entertainment venues and attractions.

Eiroa said: “The breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai is an inspiration for the industry worldwide.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute towards further enhancing the emirate’s rich recreational and leisure landscape, which draws millions of tourists each year.”

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region committed to solidifying Dubai as one of the most sought-after touristic destinations in the world.

It forms a strategic part of Dubai Holding as one of the four key market-leading companies of the group.