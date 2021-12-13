Qatar Airways touches down at Odesa International Airport

Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight from Doha to Odesa landed at Odesa International Airport earlier.

The arrival marks the launch of the airline’s second gateway to Ukraine.

Operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, flight QR309 carrying Qatar Airways regional manager, Christian Deresjo, was welcomed with an opening ceremony attended by the head of Odesa’s regional state administration, Serhii Hrynevetsky.

Also on hand was the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov; the head of the Odesa’s regional council, Hryhoriy Didenko; and Odesa city council director of culture and tourism, Tetiana Markova, as well as the director general of Odesa International Airport, Volodymyr Semenchenko.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The start of service to Odesa marks the growing relationship between the state of Qatar and Ukraine.

“Odesa is popular for both business and leisure, and in particular, we expect the route to serve seafarers and offshore workers around the world, who will be able to enjoy our industry-first, dedicated ‘Mariner Lounge’ at the airline’s home airport Hamad International Airport (HIA).

“This important new gateway will provide enhanced connectivity to both business and leisure travellers, and will help connect passengers from Odesa to our extensive global network of more than 140 destinations worldwide.”