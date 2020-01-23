Newcastle welcomes new Lufthansa connection to Munich

Lufthansa’s newest route to Germany has taken off with a non-stop service from Newcastle to Munich.

The six-weekly service operates Sunday to Friday and offers leisure and business travellers from the north-east of England an affordable and convenient way to explore Bavaria’s capital city.

Passengers travelling to Munich on the new service were welcomed at check-in at Newcastle Airport with an inaugural celebration to mark the official launch of the new route.

Upon arrival into Munich International Airport, passengers will enjoy a five-star service on-board and from Lufthansa’s modern hub ensuring onward travel and transit is an enjoyable travel experience year-round.

Munich is renowned for its annual Oktoberfest, beer halls, classical music and iconic landmarks such as the Neo-Gothic Neues Rathaus and holidaymakers in particular can now take advantage of the convenient new service.

This is the first Munich service for Lufthansa from Newcastle, opening its seventh destination in the UK and the new service complements the existing Eurowings direct flight to Dusseldorf.

Announcing the new flight, Andreas Köster, senior director sales UK, Ireland & Iceland, Lufthansa Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer passengers in the north-east with an additional and convenient new route into Germany.

“At Lufthansa, we pride ourselves on being a premium, full-service, five-star airline and in connecting our customers to one of our two major hubs with our world-wide network.

“This new service will connect our customers from Newcastle to exciting cities and cultures in Europe and beyond.”

The new Munich service will benefit economic development in both tourism and business across the two dynamic regions as Germany continues to be the north-east’s largest inbound tourism market.