Emerald Airlines Unveils Expanded Winter 2023 Schedule from Belfast City

Emerald Airlines, the largest airline serving Belfast City, and the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, has released its Winter 2023 schedule. The Winter schedule will commence at the end of October 2023, through to the end of March, 2024.

With over 1.1 million seats on sale this Winter across a total of 28 routes, the carrier continues to rapidly increase its frequencies and services across the Aer Lingus Regional route network.

With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, the airline is progressively enhancing its Winter 2023 schedule from Belfast City Airport. This includes boosting the frequency of flights between Belfast and Birmingham, offering up to 5 daily services.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said:

“We appreciate that our customers enjoy planning ahead to enjoy the best value fares, and so we are delighted to be announcing our Winter 2023 schedule. Our enhanced schedule continues to serve the length and breadth of the UK, including popular destinations such as Newcastle, Glasgow, East Midlands, Newquay, and Cardiff.

Passengers can embrace the festive atmosphere with getaways to Christmas markets in cities such as Exeter, Leeds Bradford, or Edinburgh.

Football fans can avail of our services to destinations such as Manchester or Newcastle to watch their favourite teams play throughout the Winter months. Our schedule has something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard!”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“The extensive Aer Lingus Regional UK route network not only ensures connectivity to and from Northern Ireland but provides passengers with choice.

“Aer Lingus Regional has built a substantial base here at Belfast City and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership throughout the winter schedule.

“With an average security processing time of just six minutes and located five minutes from the city centre, passengers planning a winter getaway can look forward to a smooth, hassle-free journey through Belfast City Airport.”

Operating 12 routes from Belfast City Airport, Aer Lingus Regional now serves every corner of the UK. The carrier will be welcoming its 7th aircraft to its Belfast base just in time for Winter take-off.

Tickets are on sale now via www.aerlingus.com.