Hyatt to Expand Hyatt Regency Brand in Latin America & Caribbean with Panama City Hotel Opening in 2

Hyatt Hotels Corporation in collaboration with Hotel Properties of Panama Inc., announced the planned expansion of the Hyatt Regency brand in the Latin America & Caribbean region with Hyatt Regency Panama City, expected to open in summer 2024.

Hyatt Regency Panama City will be the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Panama City and the third Hyatt hotel in Panama. Perfectly situated for business and leisure travelers, the hotel will be in the heart of Panama City’s business district, less than 10 miles from Tocumen International Airport, near the Multiplaza shopping mall and the new Amador Convention Center.

Hyatt Regency Panama City will offer 382 guestrooms and suites spread across two towers, as well as a pool, state-of-the-art gym, variety of restaurants including a wine bar and coffee shop and 20,000 sq ft. of meeting and event space including two ballrooms, an outdoor terrace for events and a Hyatt Regency Broadcast Lounge, allowing guests the option to attend a live conference in a hybrid manner. The hotel’s convenient location in the Panamanian capital will provide easy access to public transportation and area attractions like cinemas, restaurants, retailers, recreational activities and more. Additionally, the hotel is located a short drive from downtown Panama City, both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, and local attractions such as the Panama Canal, the Casco Viejo neighborhood and the new Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.

Expected to open just in time for the 2024 summer season following an extensive renovation, Hyatt Regency Panama City will mark another milestone in Hyatt’s sustained brand growth strategy in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

“We’ve seen strong demand in travel to Central America, especially as guests, World of Hyatt members and customers seek both relaxing leisure vacations and exciting new options for meetings, events and corporate travel,” said Camilo Bolanos, senior vice president development, Latin America & the Caribbean. “The Hyatt Regency brand was built with guests’ needs in mind, considering every detail and design element, and Hyatt Regency Panama City will give travelers the opportunity to explore an urban destination with deep historic roots while giving them the resources and exceptional service needed to have a seamless, intuitive stay experience.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to debut the Hyatt Regency brand in the heart of Panama City,” said Simon Hafeitz, president and director of Hotel Properties of Panama Inc. “Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, Hyatt Regency Panama City will deliver an unrivaled experience tailored to the needs of both business and leisure travelers with multifunctional rooms, notable food and beverage experiences, thoughtful amenities and a sophisticated design.”

Following the property’s expected opening in the summer of 2024, World of Hyatt members will have the opportunity to experience Panama City’s rich history and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellbeing experiences and more.