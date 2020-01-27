El Al to take off for Dublin in May

El Al will be officially launching a new direct route connecting Dublin to Tel Aviv on May 26th.

The flag-carrier will become the first airline to operate the route in two decades, with services offered three times a week.

The flights will operate on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday on a Boeing 737.

As Dublin is one of Europe’s hi-tech capitals, the new flight path will encourage new business ventures between the two countries, especially with Tel Aviv’s own thriving tech scene.

Traditionally flights from Ireland to Israel served its main passengers who were visiting for a pilgrimage.

The new route will open up the incredible food scene, cultural wealth, exciting history and vibrant nightlife that Israel has to offer, and vice versa.

Sharon Bershadsky, director of the Israel Government Tourism Office, commented: “We’re excited to launch El Al’s three weekly nonstop flights from Dublin.

“This will be a great boost for business and leisure tourism to Israel and Dublin, offering direct flights between the two.”