Curio expands in Caribbean with St. Kitts opening

Koi Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton has opened, representing the brand’s debut on island and Koi Hospitality’s first entry into the hotel space.

The 102-room oceanfront haven is the latest addition to St. Kitts’ growing hotel portfolio, having most recently welcomed the Park Hyatt St. Kitts at Christophe Harbour to the destination in 2017.

“We are thrilled to be home to the Hilton brand’s first property in St. Kitts as well as the first Koi Hospitality hotel,” said Lindsay Grant, minister of tourism, St Kitts.

“As we continue to build and develop our stayover tourism, the addition of select upscale properties balances the strategic growth of our airlift service from key non-stop gateways and flow markets.

“The opening of Koi Resort St. Kitts not only adds room stock to our current hotel inventory, it provides further diversity in the accommodations options we can offer visitors.”

Koi Hospitality owns and operates the acclaimed Koi restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and additional international locations.

Set on prime beachfront property just minutes from the Robert Bradshaw International airport, Koi Resort St. Kitts features 102 guestrooms, a full-service pool terrace overlooking the ocean, a well-equipped gym, upscale spa treatments and a variety of elevated dining options, including the famed Koi Restaurant.

Guestrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to tranquil terraces with panoramic views of the ocean, golf course or nearby mountains and offer a variety of signature design elements and luxurious amenities including soothing rain showers, relaxing bathtubs, lavish beds and modern comforts.