Air Canada returns to Dublin as travel restrictions loosen

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights between Dublin and its hub at Toronto Pearson Airport, with a three-times weekly non-¬stop service.

The outbound service from Dublin to Toronto will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the return service from Toronto to Dublin on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights are operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 aircraft, featuring 30 Air Canada Signature Class, 21 premium economy and 247 economy seats.

“We are pleased to resume our service between Dublin and Toronto,” said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada general manager sales, UK & Ireland.

“Our nonstop service from Dublin provides our customers from Ireland with direct access to Canada and the possibility to connect via our Toronto hub to 40 onward destinations across Canada, USA and Mexico.”