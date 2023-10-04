EL AL Israeli Airlines unveil new Granit-curated inflight menu

EL AL Israeli Airlines has announced the launch of a new inflight menu created by the Michelin-starred chef, Assaf Granit.

The menu, kept under wraps for months, was introduced gradually throughout September and is now available in all cabin classes.

The new menu showcases the diversity of Israeli cuisine, featuring a variety of local ingredients from across the country.

Granit said: “Israeli cuisine is all about connecting different cultures and has long been my culinary inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a spark of magic when we connect different countries and cultures, and even between our roots to our destination.”

Economy passengers will enjoy new snack sandwiches.

Premium and business passengers will enjoy a variety of new dishes featuring a fusion of classic Israeli cuisine with a modern twist.

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, chief executive, EL AL said: “As part of our commitment to providing our passengers with an unforgettable experience, we think about everything - including the food our passengers eat onboard.

“In that spirit, I’m excited to announce the launch of our new inflight menu, created by Michelin star chef Assaf Granit.

“Our new menu will showcase the diversity of Israeli cuisine, and I’m sure it will delight both locals and guests on their journey with us.”