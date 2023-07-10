Ederson’s anything but ordinary experience at Kandima Maldives

When you have helped your club to the historic treble, winning football’s Champions League, FA Cup and the English Premier League in the same season, you are certainly entitled to put your feet up for a moment.

Manchester City’s legendary Brazilian-born goalkeeper, Ederson Santana de Moraes, 29, decided to take wife Lais, and their three children for a well-deserved family break at the unique island lifestyle destination, Kandima Maldives this month (July).

After an epic year, you think relaxation would be top of the agenda, but during his getaway, he applied his oh so sharp reflexes and fantastic footwork to a friendly match with the island resort’s staff and guests. Ederson even took the time to sign autographs for fans.

Kandima’s General Manager, Tom van Tuijl says: “It was a wonderful moment for our guests and Krew to play with football star Ederson Moraes on our very own football field. It was very generous of Ederson to give up his time to play a game with us. We hope to welcome him back again in the near future.”

Kandima, set on the Dhaalu Atoll, has become quite the refuge for top-class footballers and is no stranger to a famous footie face. As well as Ederson and his family, the island resort has welcomed Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Italian football superstars Davide Calabria, Patrick Cutrone and Spain’s Alex Centelles.

ADVERTISEMENT

For families, there’s a choice of playfully decorated accommodation and Kandiland, one of the largest kids club in the Maldives, offering a jam-packed daily programme of fun featuring activities from colourful ball pits, ride-ons, beanbags and gaming consoles, and outside, a climbing wall, trampolines and slides.

Moraes said: “During our stay at the hotel we found the staff to be very friendly, helpful and attentive towards my family and myself. We thoroughly enjoyed swimming with the sharks - it was fascinating, and the snorkelling was amazing. The children also had lots of fun in the art class. The scenery was breathtaking and helped us to relax in the beautiful setting of the hotel. It was enjoyable playing a game with the staff and locals and I hope they had fun too.”.

Kandima Maldives, is a stylish lifestyle destination resort, revolutionising the Maldives travel scene by offering affordable soft luxury stays for families, groups and couples. Kandima is an upbeat, energetic resort, with its own babysitting service, too, giving parents the freedom to enjoy the Beach Club, or tennis, volleyball, the football pitch, and water sports galore.

The extensive range of leisure facilities and amenities, makes the island resort paradise for athletes of all abilities and ages. And you never know who might working out alongside you during your stay at Kandima.

A seven night stay on all-inclusive basis for two adults and two ​ children in August, departing from London Gatwick and staying in a Sky Studio starts at £1,806/pp, bookable at First Choice.