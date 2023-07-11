Pavilions Hotels & Resorts Launches #summerofcuratedjourneys Content Competition

Boutique hotel brand The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers everywhere to make this the ‘Summer Of Curated Journeys’, with a content competition offering casual snappers and social media supremos alike the chance to turn their eye for a knockout shot into one of nine prize stays across The Pavilions’ collection of luxury properties.

From sunsets over the Eternal City from the rooftop of The Pavilions Rome, The First Musica, to monumental morning hikes from The Pavilions Himalayas or floating breakfasts with a view at The Pavilions Phuket, the competition challenges entrants to craft their own compelling visual stories inspired by the beautiful locations, exquisite cuisine and extraordinary experiences found within The Pavilions portfolio. Entries can be still images or videos; fantastically filtered and ‘shopped, or powerfully real – as long as they recognisably feature one of the participating hotels.

The competition is open until 1 September 2023, with three-night prize stays for two including breakfast up for grabs at each of the following hotels: The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren; The Pavilions Bali; The Pavilions Himalayas Lakeview; The Pavilions Himalayas, The Farm; The Pavilions Madrid; The Pavilions Phuket; The Pavilions Rome, The First Arte; The Pavilions Rome, The First Dolce and The Pavilions Rome, The First Musica.

Entries can be submitted via social media (Facebook or Instagram) by tagging @thepavilionshotels, #summerofcuratedjourneys and the official account of the featured hotel; or directly by email to the individual hotels. For full entry requirements and terms and conditions visit www.pavilionshotels.com/journey/a-summer-of-curated-journeys-content-competition/.