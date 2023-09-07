easyJet Launches Big Orange Sale with Up to 20% Off Over 1.7 Million Seats

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline has launched its Big Orange Sale, with over 1.7 million seats, including one million to and from the UK, now available to book with up to 20% off.

The discounted fares are available across thousands of easyJet flights to and from the UK between 18 September 2023 and 20 March 2024 to over 120 destination across the airline’s unrivalled network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

For those wanted to explore the charms of Europe’s most beautiful capitals, the easyJet network is unrivalled – customers can set off for colourful Lisbon, romantic Paris, picturesque Amsterdam or bustling Berlin. Brits can also jet off to discover the beauty of smaller, but equally vibrant cities such as Nice or Pisa, or experience the perfect ski getaway from Geneva.

Discounted seats are now available for customers to enjoy some of the UK’s most-loved beach destinations including Turkey, with the crystal-clear waters of Antalya and Dalaman; the Balearic islands with the bright white sands of Ibiza; and the beautiful Adriatic coastline line of Croatia, with Dubrovnik’s old town charm.

While for those travellers wishing to explore more of the UK can visit the Isle of Man, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, or Jersey, the island of castles and romantic cliffside walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

easyJet holidays is also offering a discount, with customers eligible for a £200 saving on select holidays travelling up to October 2024, using code ‘SALE’:

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Avlida Hotel in Paphos on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £440 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 25 September 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Blue Dreams Resort in Bodrum on an All Inclusive Plus basis for £721 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 3 October 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Vibra District in Ibiza on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £432 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 2 October 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Fosshotel Lind in Reykjavik on a Room Only basis for £378 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Luton on 10 October 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Eden Hotel Amsterdam in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £402 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Bristol on 15 October 2023.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be launching our Big Orange Sale today on flights and package holidays, so that customers can take advantage of discounts on a million seats to and from the UK and book a bargain getaway.

“With flights across over 120 destinations from the UK to choose from, to some of the most popular holiday destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book a trip with easyJet, and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away in 2024.”

Terms & Conditions

*Save up £200 per booking with code SALE. Save £200, min spend £2000 or save £100, min spend £800. Spend/saving amount is per booking based on the total holiday price (excluding the optional cost of seat selection on the aircraft) and the code must be applied on the ‘extras’ page of easyJet.com/holidays. Promo code valid for new bookings for all holiday bookings made between 8am on 4/9/23 and 11pm 12/9/23 for holidays completed by 31/10/24. Offer applies to all easyJet holidays from any UK airport, subject to availability. Prices are subject to change. Offer may be changed or withdrawn without notice. Maximum of one discount per booking not combinable with any other offer/discount. If a booking including this discount is changed/cancelled, the discount will no longer be valid on the new/amended booking. Booking Conditions apply. easyJet holidays Ltd (ABTA Y6633) is ATOL protected (11694)