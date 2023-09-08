Success through a unique feeling of being together

ITB has a new look: under the heading #ITBTOGETHER the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show is launching a completely redesigned B2B campaign. This will kick off with ITB Berlin in September 2023. Next year the campaign will become global, with advertising for the trade shows in Singapore, Shanghai and Mumbai featuring new motifs. These will be featured on in-house communication channels and in the print and online editions of leading trade publications. Emphasising the ’together’ theme reflects the aura and guiding principle of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show of bringing people together.

“Be they visitors, exhibitors or speakers, our mission is to bring the global travel, tourism and hospitality industry together in different places around the world“, said Deborah Rothe, director of ITB Berlin. “Our new campaign perfectly embodies this spirit and will surely decisively help boost the standing of our trade shows as ‘must-do’ industry events in the future.“

The Munich-based company Rupp Public Relations is responsible for creating the campaign motifs. The PR agency’s designs focus on atoms as the basic elements for molecules that are constantly in motion. Together they create organisms and the corresponding motifs coupled with messaging. For Berlin, these include the slogan ’DEFINE THE WORLD OF TRAVEL. TOGETHER.’, as well as messaging for individual event segments – with the keyword ’together’ always underpinning the campaign. Corresponding event dates and logos are also incorporated in the designs – in the case of ITB Berlin they include the Official Host Country Oman.

Visually, the campaign features various colour combinations and a number of characteristic motifs – in the case of ITB Berlin images include the iconic Berlin Radio Tower on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds, a breaking wave, balloons hovering over the ground and the image of a conference symbolising topics such as digitalisation, sustainability and transformation.

In the case of the shows in Singapore, China and India, the imagery will reflect the corresponding venue. They include a traditional Indian boat, a statue of a Chinese dragon, and the spectacular architecture surrounding Marina Bay, whose silhouette is a unique symbol of the mega city that is Singapore.

“Ever since our agency was established in 2016 I have been a total fan of ITB and have visited every edition of ITB Berlin“, said Natascha Rupp, managing director of Rupp Public Relations GmbH. “It fills me with even more enthusiasm now to be able to work with ITB Berlin, design the ’Together’ campaign, and to inject new life into it globally from 2024.“