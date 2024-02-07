DidaTravel reveals Chinese New Year Insights

DidaTravel – a tech-driven global travel distribution company – today releases data reflecting the growing trend for Chinese outbound travel during the Chinese New Year holidays.

In 2024, the Lunar New Year eight-day holiday starts on Saturday 10 February and ends on Saturday 17 February.

During the Chinese New Year, total outbound hotel bookings, based on Dida’s booking data, reached a three-year high, with an increase of over 310% compared to 2023. It is worth noting that outbound hotel bookings by Chinese travellers in Singapore increased by 11-fold YoY, while hotel bookings in Malaysia grew by 9-fold and in Thailand by an impressive 243%. These remarkable figures can be attributed to pent-up demand following the lifting of border restrictions in mainland China and recent visa exemption announcements.

The top destinations for outbound mainland Chinese travellers during this period include Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Australia, the Philippines, Spain, and the USA. In addition, long-haul destinations in Europe, such as France, Italy, UK, and Germany, and in the Americas, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada remain popular with Chinese travellers.

During this holiday, the ADR (average daily rate) for hotels witnessed a significant global increase of 32% YoY. This increase is partly attributable to a pent-up demand for booking accommodation in higher standard hotels. Notably, there was a decrease in bookings for one and two-star hotels, dropping from 7% to 2.6%. Additionally, bookings for three to four-star hotels saw a decline from 69.7% to 65.2%. Conversely, there was a notable increase in bookings for five-star hotels, rising from 23.3% to 32.2%, aligning with the increasing trend for Chinese travellers to select luxury accommodation.

The average length of hotel stays of Chinese travelers Increased from 2.8 to 3 days. Notably, Malaysia experienced an increase from 2 to 2.5 days, Thailand from 2.5 to 3.1 days, Singapore from 3 to 3.5 days and the Philippines saw the most significant increase from 2.3 to 4.6 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rikin Wu, Founder & CEO of DidaTravel, says: “We are thrilled to witness the enthusiasm of Chinese travelers to explore international destinations and new experiences, even during this traditional holiday. At DidaTravel, we are committed to meeting the dynamic needs of Chinese travelers by providing a diverse range of hotel products from all over the world. We believe that this tourism boom not only fuels economic recovery but also boosts public confidence in the power of travel to create unforgettable moments and forge meaningful connections.”



DidaTravel has a portfolio of over 70,000 competitively sourced direct hotel contracts – as well as 1,000,000 hotel products from over 600 global suppliers. The company is truly global with support for multiple currencies, languages, and payment methods. DidaTravel’s current customer base consists of over 30,000 B2B buyers – including Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, OTAs, TMCs and MICE. With this business model, the company consolidates its position as a leading technology solution provider, delivering unparalleled value to its partners.

About DidaTravel:

DidaTravel is a tech-driven global travel distribution company that was founded in 2012. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and has over 500 employees in 13 offices globally.

The company works with over 30,000 travel buying clients around the world, including travel agencies, tour operators, wholesalers, OTAs, travel management companies (TMCs), and airlines. The company has a portfolio of over 70k competitively sourced direct hotel contracts, as well as 1 million hotel products provided by 600+ global suppliers, covering more than 200 countries/regions.

Additionally, the company offers over 20,000 tours & activities product and connects with 500+ airlines flying to more than 20,000 destinations around the world.

Company website: https://www.didatravel.com/home