SAY ‘I DO’ IN THE HEART OF KNIGHTSBRIDGE

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive engagement accommodation package, available to book in time for Valentine’s Day.

Designed for couples seeking an extraordinary celebration of love and romance in the heart of London, this bespoke experience, Say ‘I Do’, will take couples on a magical journey in partnership with family run British jeweller, Boodles.

Guests will be offered a dedicated ‘Proposal Concierge’, who will be on hand for every request, no matter how big or small, from offering ring guidance, to assisting with capturing the perfect

proposal. Whether guests envision a proposal at the Grand Royal Entrance, in the privacy of their room or suite, or during a romantic picnic in Hyde Park, the hotel’s ‘Proposal Concierge’ will assist guests to plan a truly memorable moment.

The romance does not stop there as guests will be personally invited by the team at Boodles to visit their store on Sloane Street for a private viewing of Boodles’ rarest diamonds and gemstones at the boutique’s ‘Garden Room’, curated by Boodles’ gemmologist. The happy couple will also receive a special Boodles gift to take home.

Couples may also receive an exclusive invitation to attend one of the brand’s prestigious summer events - which are exclusively offered to Boodles’ VIP customers only – such as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show or Salon Privé London.

The proposer will be invited by the ‘Proposal Concierge’ to visit Boodles prior to their stay, where they will be guided by the experts at Boodles to select the perfect engagement ring. A generous £500 gift voucher towards the purchase will be offered alongside a complimentary jewellery cleaning service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London’s Say ‘I do’ experience is valid all year round, with rates starting at GBP 1,680, and includes:

· Full English breakfast in the restaurant overlooking Hyde Park, - where guests may witness the Royal Household Calvary passing-by, or served in the privacy of their room or suite

· A bottle of Bollinger Champagne to enjoy in their room or suite

· A romantic turndown

· The couple’s favourite tipple to be enjoyed at The Aubrey or in the comfort of their room or suite

· A 60 min Couples’ treatment at The Spa and access to the Rasul Water Wellness Temple

· An invitation for the couple to celebrate their one-year anniversary with a private ‘Omakase’ experience at The Aubrey

· A bouquet of Moyses Stevens flowers

· A bespoke Boodles experience

· Additional benefits are available when you log into or join Fans of M.O.