New Vice Chair of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance appointed

Daniella Foster, Executive Board Member and Global Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Market Access and Sustainability for Bayer’s Consumer Health Division, has been appointed as Vice Chair of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.

Joining the board as a trustee in May last year, Daniella will now work alongside Wolfgang M. Neumann as Vice Chair, supporting the Alliance as it works towards implementing its new five-year strategy.

Daniella has experience embedding sustainability into business models across the private and public sectors and looks forward to bringing her expertise to the new role.

Daniella Foster, Vice Chair, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance said: “Given the travel and hospitality industry is the largest employer in the world, it also crosses most industries’ value chains, providing a great opportunity for collaboration across industries to help transition to more sustainable solutions. In my new role, I’m looking forward to fostering collaboration, across sectors and pre-competitively, to help accelerate the industry’s move towards Net Positive Hospitality.”

Daniella has a background working across private and public sectors, from Hilton and Mars to the White House in the United States. In Daniella’s current role at Bayer, she is responsible for global public affairs and policy, market access and for embedding sustainability into the fabric of the divisional business model, including strategy and ambition development, business growth, stakeholder engagement, proactive issues management, implementation and impact stewardship.

In addition to Daniella becoming Vice Chair, the Alliance has appointed three new trustees including:

• Denise Naguib, VP, Sustainability & Supplier Diversity - Marriott International

• Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior VP Sustainability, Security & Corporate Communications - Radisson Hotel Group

• Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & Founder - The Bench

Denise Naguib currently serves as Chair of the Board for WEConnect International, the global organization supporting women businesses around the world. She is also on the Boards of The Ocean Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation, and Sheridan School, and an active member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and the Global Business Travel Association’s Sustainable Leadership Council.

Inge serves on the board of Flanders Special Venues and is Co-Chair of the ASIS Europe conference, the leading cross industry organization for security. She is a member of the ASIS Chief Security Officer Center for Leadership and Development and of the US State Department’s OSAC Hotel & Lodging Sector Committee. In 2022 and 2023, Inge was named one of the 100 Most influential people in Global Hospitality and in the global Top 100 Women in Sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Worsley is one of the founders of multiple leading international conferences from the International Hotel Investment Forum in Berlin, the Future Hospitality Summit series in Saudia Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum. An active curator and investor in the hospitality industry co-founding STR Global and launching initiatives such as the FHS Startup Den, Lead the Change, partnering with the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge and sitting on multiple start-up companies that are transforming the future of our industry.

Welcoming the three new trustees and Daniella, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, Glenn Mandziuk, said: “The Alliance has benefited hugely from having Daniella on the board and as Vice Chair she will continue to play a considerable role in supporting the team and providing leadership to our members and partners. We welcome our new trustees who bring their wealth of experience in the spheres of sustainability and hospitality. The Alliance has a strong, forward-thinking leadership which is vital as we implement our five-year strategy, moving the industry towards Net Positive Hospitality.”