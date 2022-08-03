ASTA congratulates re-elected members of board of directors

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors’ newly re-elected Directors-at-large, who will officially begin their second two-year term at the close of ASTA’s Global Convention in San Francisco in August 2022. There were three open Director-at-large seats this year.

The following are the newly re-elected national Directors-at-large:

Marc Casto, President Leisure Americas, Flight Centre Travel Group

Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion Travel Group

Tiffany Hines, President & CEO, Global Escapes, Inc.

The other at-Large Directors returning to the board for 2022-2023 term are as follows:

Kelly Bergin, President, Duglin Travel Group

Roger Block, President, Travel Leaders Network

Kareem George, President, Culture Traveler, LLC

Vanessa McGovern, Co-Founder & Chief Sales Officer, Gifted Travel Network

Patricia Thorington, Manager, Plaza Travel

Appointed or Elected by Committee

The following Board seats are either appointed or voted on by a subset of ASTA membership:

>CAC Chair – Michael Dixon – returning to the Board as the CAC Chair and will sit on the Executive Committee for one more year.

CAC Vice Chair – Kathy Bedell – returning to the Board as the CAC Vice Chair for one more year.

Small Business Network Director – Rhonda Shumway – serving the second year of her first term.

Consortium Director – John Werner, MAST Travel Network, will take the place of Helen Enriquez, representing Ensemble, on the ASTA Board of Directors.

Elected Regional Director – Southeast – Eddie Woodham – elected to a second term.

Returning Regional Director – North Central – Deb Belchak – serving the second year of her first term.

Returning Regional Director – Northwest – Lynda Phillippi – serving the second year of her first term.

Looking ahead, in 2023, five At-Large seats, one Small Business Director seat and two Regional Director seats on the Board of Directors will be open.