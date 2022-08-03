ASTA congratulates re-elected members of board of directors
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors’ newly re-elected Directors-at-large, who will officially begin their second two-year term at the close of ASTA’s Global Convention in San Francisco in August 2022. There were three open Director-at-large seats this year.
The following are the newly re-elected national Directors-at-large:
- Marc Casto, President Leisure Americas, Flight Centre Travel Group
- Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion Travel Group
- Tiffany Hines, President & CEO, Global Escapes, Inc.
The other at-Large Directors returning to the board for 2022-2023 term are as follows:
- Kelly Bergin, President, Duglin Travel Group
- Roger Block, President, Travel Leaders Network
- Kareem George, President, Culture Traveler, LLC
- Vanessa McGovern, Co-Founder & Chief Sales Officer, Gifted Travel Network
- Patricia Thorington, Manager, Plaza Travel
Appointed or Elected by Committee
The following Board seats are either appointed or voted on by a subset of ASTA membership:
>CAC Chair – Michael Dixon – returning to the Board as the CAC Chair and will sit on the Executive Committee for one more year.
- CAC Vice Chair – Kathy Bedell – returning to the Board as the CAC Vice Chair for one more year.
- Small Business Network Director – Rhonda Shumway – serving the second year of her first term.
- Consortium Director – John Werner, MAST Travel Network, will take the place of Helen Enriquez, representing Ensemble, on the ASTA Board of Directors.
- Elected Regional Director – Southeast – Eddie Woodham – elected to a second term.
- Returning Regional Director – North Central – Deb Belchak – serving the second year of her first term.
- Returning Regional Director – Northwest – Lynda Phillippi – serving the second year of her first term.
- Looking ahead, in 2023, five At-Large seats, one Small Business Director seat and two Regional Director seats on the Board of Directors will be open.