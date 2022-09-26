Desert destination Terra Solis Dubai names Suski as CEO

Terra Solis Dubai, the latest addition to the iconic Tomorrowland family, has appointed experienced hotelier Alexander Suski to head up the team at the five-star holistic desert destination as the Q4 launch date draws closer.



Suski’s remit will include the expansion of Terra Solis Dubai in the region and securing its position as a must-visit year-round destination while developing Terra Sol Hospitality as a trailblazing hospitality management company.

Before his appointment as Terra Sol Hospitality CEO, Suski, a Belgian national, has garnered valuable experience in the hospitality sector with a career spanning almost two decades, including senior management positions across the UAE, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe for brands, including Ishraq Hospitality, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, Kempinski Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, and Sofitel, amongst others.

Nicolas Vandenabeele, Founder, Terra Solis Dubai, said: “Alexander’s proven operational and commercial track record for introducing, managing and developing luxury hospitality projects across the region will be integral to our success as we present this unique desert destination to the world.

“His primary role will be to focus on translating an ambitious vision into strategic plans to deliver short- and long-term growth while also driving all aspects of commercial success, brand building, and business and people development.”

Most recently, Suski was the Acting Chief Executive for Ishraq Hospitality in Dubai, part of the Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group of Companies, where he oversaw the hospitality operations and provided strategic direction for eight owned properties under franchise of IHG.

Suski said about his appointment: “We have witnessed a huge amount of interest from both the regional market and a global audience keen to see what this latest Tomorrowland brand has to offer. Terra Solis is undoubtedly a unique development and, with that, an opportunity to launch a destination unlike anything else in the world. It will incorporate the entertainment capabilities of Tomorrowland with luxury desert lodges and glamping experiences, the finest dining, and an incredible pool scene, all in the desert dunes of Dubai.”

Terra Solis Dubai is inspired by star constellations and will be home to three stunning accommodation styles named after stars, meteor showers and constellations: the Polaris bell tents, the Perseid lodges, and the Orion pool lodges, each offering an unbelievable experience with a focus on comfort, luxury, and style.

The oriental-chic desert oasis is spread over 371,000 square meters and will provide guests with a year-round leisure offering in one refreshing and energising destination. In addition to incredible music and events, guests will also be able to enjoy more holistic activities, including yoga and gym facilities.

From an F&B perspective, the MESA restaurant menu is expected to feature a range of dishes from countries around the world, prepared with ingredients from passionately dedicated growers, farmers, and producers sourced according to market availability and accompanied by a wide selection of drinks and cocktails.

Terra Solis Dubai will also feature an eye-catching bar located near the pool, the Sala shisha lounge, and a host of other F&B options