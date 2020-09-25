IATA annual general meeting heads online

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that its annual general meeting will take place as a virtual event.

The 76th staging of the showcase will take place in Amsterdam on November 24th, hosted by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

All member airlines, invited industry partners/stakeholders and media will be able to participate virtually.

IATA also announced that the World Air Transport Summit (WATS) that accompanies the AGM has been cancelled for 2020.

“The decision to cancel the in-person AGM has not been taken lightly and in no way is a reflection on the hospitality of the Netherlands, nor our host carrier, KLM.

“When we postponed this year’s annual general meeting from June until November, it was with the expectation that government restrictions on travel would have been sufficiently eased to enable a physical meeting.

“That now seems unlikely and alternative plans for a virtual event are being activated,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general.

He added: “This will be one of our most important annual general meetings.

“The industry is in the deepest crisis in its history.

“And it is more important than ever for the industry to have this meeting serve as a rallying call of resilience as we find solutions to safely open borders and re-establish global connectivity, ensure vital cargo lanes; and build a sustainable future from the destruction of the virus.”