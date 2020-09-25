Royal Caribbean overhauls summer schedule

Royal Caribbean has updated plans for its summer cruise season, announcing changes in itineraries and homeports.

Tapping market research and feedback from travel partners, the cruise line has adjusted its schedule with the goal of providing guests with a greater variety of trips.

The highlight of the season will be the European debut of the long-awaited Odyssey of the Seas, which will be sailing from Rome.

Adventure of the Seas, which was previously scheduled to sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm, will head for Barcelona to sail a mix of new four- and 5-night Mediterranean itineraries.

The route will take in historic destinations like La Spezia and Rome, Italy; Ajaccio, Nice and Marseille, France; and Palma and Ibiza, Spain.

At the same time, Jewel of the Seas, originally planned to homeport in Amsterdam and Barcelona, will now sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm on 7-night cruises.

She will be calling on northern Europe’s picturesque ports of Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; and Visby, Sweden.

In the Caribbean, Independence of the Seas, originally sailing from Fort Lauderdale, will now make the neighbouring city of Miami her home for the summer season.

Vision of the Seas, previously planned to sail from Barcelona, will sail from San Juan, while Brilliance of the Seas will stay in Tampa for the summer.

Royal Caribbean’s other summer 2021 cruises will sail on as planned in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Over in Alaska, the region will see the cruise line’s biggest season yet with four ships, including newcomer Quantum of the Seas.

The warmer temps in the Caribbean bring holidaymakers variety in itineraries, destinations and ships with newly amplified favourites like Mariner and Navigator of the Seas

sailing three-night weekend and four-night weekday itineraries to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Finally, Oasis of the Seas will be cruising from the New York area for the first time, while in Asia guests can sail the region’s newest ship, Spectrum of the Seas, from Shanghai.