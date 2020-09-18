Thailand added to England quarantine safe list

Visitors arriving in England from Thailand and Singapore will no longer be expected to isolate for 14-days from Saturday after both countries were added to the safe travel list.

Both destinations are also already exempt from the Foreign & Commonwealth Officer global advisory against all “non-essential travel”.

However, Slovenia and Guadeloupe have both been added to the quarantine list.

People arriving in England from these two countries from 04:00 Saturday will need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in both destinations.

Data from Slovenia shows that the weekly incidence per 100,000 has increased from 14 on September 9th to 29 on September 16th.

This equates to a 102 per cent increase.

There has also been a sharp increase in the weekly incidence rate of Covid-19 in Guadeloupe over the past four weeks, with a 558 per cent increase in weekly cases per 100,000 between August 25th and September 15th.

The decision to impose quarantine on the country is, however, unlikely to have a major impact on the tourism sector, with just “several hundred” Brits visiting the Caribbean country each year.

All travellers, including those from exempt destinations, will still be required to show a complete passenger locator form on arrival into the UK unless they fall into a small group of exemptions.

Border Force carry out spot checks, and travellers who refuse to provide their contact details, face a fine starting at £100.