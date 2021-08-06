Delta Air Lines boosts UK connections

After the easing of quarantine rules for American travellers, Delta is making it easier for trans-Atlantic families and friends to reunite in England as it ramps up service to offer nearly 30 weekly flights to London Heathrow this autumn.

Customers can choose non-stop service to London Heathrow via four United States hubs as Delta restarts three-times-weekly service from Seattle on October 7th, and four-times-weekly service from Detroit starting October 11th.

Additionally, New York-JFK flights will double to twice a day beginning October 6th.

Customers can also continue flying daily from Atlanta.

With Delta’s joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic, customers can also seamlessly connect to LHR with over 30 flights from Boston, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as ATL and JFK.

Today, the airlines offer a combined 43 weekly flights, operated in conjunction with KLM and Air France.

“This long-awaited reopening marks a major milestone since the borders closed to most travellers, more than a year ago,” said Joe Esposito, Delta senior vice president, network planning.

“We’re excited to help customers reclaim their joy of travel, always keeping their health and safety our top priority amid the dynamic environment of global travel.”