Quito, the city surrounded by 17 volcanoes

Ecuador has a total of 44 volcanoes, 17 of which are found near the capital, making Quito the ideal destination for adventure and nature lovers.



Exploring the many volcanoes in and around Quito allows people to connect with nature, discover wild trails and admire the region’s remarkable biodiversity.

Antisana

Known as Quito’s shy volcano, Antisana lies a mere 50 kilometres from the capital and, as one of Ecuador’s tallest volcanoes, often hides behind a vail of clouds, to go undetected and live up to its nickname. Antisana’s many ecosystems, from forests and marshlands to alpine meadows, are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.

One of the main attractions of Antisana National Park is the home of Alexander von Humboldt, one of the most important researchers in the world of science. Other ideal activities in the area include bird watching, hiking and wildlife observation.

Sincholagua

The village of Píntag is the gateway to the Eastern Andes. This location offers views of both Antisana and Sincholagua. Sincholagua is sacred for the indigenous populations of the region and is considered to be one of the most beautiful mountains of the Andes.

Located 45 kilometres to the east of Quito, it is easily recognised by its perfect cone shape. This area is home to a great variety of fauna and flora species, including the spectacled bear, the Andean condor and the Páramo wolf, also known as the Andean fox. Hosting a section of the Inca Trail and being in close proximity to Cotopaxi, makes Sincholagua a popular destination, especially during the colder months when its snow-capped peak can be seen from all around.

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is one of the region’s most iconic and most active volcanoes. Situated about 50 kilometres to the south of the capital, it the second highest volcano in Ecuador, reaching an altitude of 5,000 metres above sea level.

Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve

Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve is a 3,383-hectar natural sanctuary which is home to scores of different animal, plant and insect species. It is one of only a few inhabited volcano craters in the world, where a small population once found fertile land perfect for agriculture.

Cayambe-Coca

Cayambe-Coca is one of the most biodiverse protected areas in Ecuador, a unique place surrounded by the breath taking landscapes of bordering peaks: Cerro Puntas and Reventador volcano. The area offers hot springs, trekking trails, climbing walls, the possibility to see wildlife like spectacled bears, mountain tapirs, Páramo wolves, Páramo lagoons popular for trout fishing , rivers perfect for rafting and many more activities.

https://visitquito.ec/

