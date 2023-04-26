WTM Latin America 2023 grows more than 37% in professional visits

The largest and most important B2B travel and tourism trade show in the region celebrates the results of its latest edition, with growth in all aspects. Held from April 3 to 5, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, WTM Latin America had 26,454 participants, an increase of 32.2% compared to the 2022 event.

The number of professional travel and press visitors alone reached 20,873 (excluding the number of exhibitor staff), which corresponds to an increase of 37.3% compared to the 15,204 visitors of the 2022 edition.

Regarding exhibiting companies, WTM Latin America 2023 had 623 exhibitors from 40 countries – about one third of them representing national destinations – presenting their novelties in products and services, a growth of 3.8% compared to 2022. In commercialized area, the increase was 8% compared to the previous year.

The significant increase in the presence of travel agents, one of the most important drivers of the sales chain, was another point celebrated by the organization. The number of professionals jumped from 2,706 in 2022 to 6,947 in 2023, a 157% growth and an absolute record among the ten editions held. The event also registered a higher participation of buyers who are members of the WTM Buyers’ Club – from 1,473 to 2,362, a 60% increase.

The official figures, released today, reinforce the relevance and recognition of the event as the main meeting point in the region for attracting new business, networking, and offering knowledge that supports the development of the Latin American tourism industry. The 2024 edition is confirmed to take place at Expo Center Norte, from April 2 to 4. “The cycle has already started, our planning is underway. Our responsibility now is to listen, improve and build an even better event next year,” says Daniel Zanetti, director of WTM Latin America.

