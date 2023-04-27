CARNIVAL IN JAMAICA ATTRACTS THOUSANDS OF INTERNATIONAL VISITORS

Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett (C) shares a moment with Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Jamaica, the Hon. Matthew Samuda (R) and Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White (L) during this year’s Carnival in Jamaica Road March Parade.

The Jamaica Tourist Board has indicated that the Carnival in Jamaica is a major cultural experience that can attract even more visitors to the island. As part of the destination’s Sports and Entertainment marketing pillars, the event continues to see an uptick in overseas participants with weeklong fetes culminating in a road parade.

“Carnival in Jamaica has become a melting pot of international, regional and local participants who want to experience the energy of Kingston through music, food and friends. It has become the ideal platform to reinforce Kingston as the cultural capital of the Caribbean and we want to maximise that to help boost arrivals and spending from our visitors on island,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White.

Preliminary data shows that from 1- 20 April, which coincides with Carnival activities, over 26 thousand visitors arrived in Kingston. The Carnival in Jamaica Committee has also indicated that there were over 8,000 revellers and 50,000 spectators.

“These numbers, while just shy of what would have been achieved before the pandemic, are very positive for the growth of the event and its economic benefits. It also speaks to the unifying element that music can achieve with both revellers and spectators all enjoying the fun. Carnival 2024 is expected to keep getting bigger and the Jamaica Tourist Board plans to capitalise on the marketing opportunities,” Director White continued.

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival in Jamaica returned in 2023 with the ultimate carnival experience in Ocho Rios and Kingston. The main event, the Road March, took place in Kingston on Sunday, 16 April, to a sea of bands in costumes and spectators.

For more information about Jamaica, go to visitjamaica.com.