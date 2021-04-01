Corsair welcomes first Airbus A330-900 to fleet

Corsair has taken delivery of its first A330-900, on lease from Avolon.

By selecting a total of five A330neos, the French airline is executing its strategy to become an all-A330 operator.

The aircraft features 352 seats in a three-class layout, providing all the comfort and amenities of Airbus’ leading ‘Airspace’ cabin, including state-of-the-art passenger in-flight entertainment and full Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the cabin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines.

The Corsair aircraft will also be the first A330neo to feature an increased maximum take-off weight of 251 tonnes.

This capability will allow the airline to fly long-haul destinations up to 13,400 kilometres or benefit from ten tons more payload on board.

The A330neo is a new-generation aircraft and successor to the popular A330ceo widebody family.