Alaska Airlines joins oneworld alliance

Marking a milestone in its 89-year history, Alaska Airlines has celebrated its first day as a member of oneworld.

The carrier becomes the 14th full member of the global alliance, just eight months after receiving a formal invitation from oneworld in July.

“Joining oneworld is joining a family of the best airlines in the world,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska chief executive.

“Being a part of the alliance allows us to provide fantastic global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests.

“This alliance transforms Alaska into a truly global airline, connecting our strong West Coast network and destinations across North America with the worldwide reach of our oneworld partners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With safety protocols in place due to the pandemic, Alaska and oneworld hosted a virtual celebration and news conference today in Seattle, the airline’s hometown.

“With Alaska Airlines now part of oneworld, we are excited to offer to customers even more destinations and flights, strengthened by Alaska’s leading network on the United States West Coast,” said oneworld chief executive, Rob Gurney, who joined Minicucci in Seattle for the event.

“For oneworld top-tier customers, the joining of Alaska will provide even more opportunities for their status to be recognised as we look forward to a recovery in international travel.”

For Alaska and its guests, oneworld provides a global network of flights to as many as 1,000 destinations across more than 170 countries and territories.

With its membership in the alliance, Alaska will add seven new airline partners and enhance its six existing partnerships with oneworld members.