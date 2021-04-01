Sabre unveils new airline storefront

Sabre has announced the introduction of its new airline storefront, designed to make it easier to comparison-shop increasingly complex offers in the indirect channel.

Beginning today, the new airline storefront capabilities are available via Sabre’s shopping APIs, which travel retailers can leverage to build a bespoke storefront and enhance their customers’ experience.

Sabre expects to launch the new capability for travel agencies via Sabre Red 360 in the coming weeks.

Powered by Sabre’s shopping APIs, new airline storefront provides digital “shelves” that organise the breadth and depth of an airline’s offering in a side-by-side display to help travellers shop with confidence and make better buying decisions to meet their personal needs.

For airlines, the new airline storefront supports differentiation and more merchandising opportunities in the indirect channel, with flight search results displaying several product offerings for an individual flight.

For travel buyers, it allows for efficient comparison shopping across several flight options and helps travellers choose the offer that is right for them.

“Airlines have invested in differentiating their brand in a number of ways. While this creates greater choice for travellers, it also presents a challenge – it is easy to understand the cost, but harder to understand what the experience will be,” said Wade Jones, chief product officer for Sabre Travel Solutions.

“Sabre’s new airline storefront not only empowers airlines to effectively market their unique product in the indirect channel, it also helps travel buyers communicate the total offer value.”

Through an API pilot program to test the new airline storefront capabilities, Sabre has partnered with multiple agencies including Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com and Espressamente Viaggi, part of TravelMatic, a leading travel technology company and consolidator network in Italy.

Initial pilot results demonstrate the ability of the new airline storefront to deliver a broader set of upsell opportunities with more transparency into each fare.

New airline storefront delivers initial shopping results that include airlines’ complete product lines.

It eliminates confusion caused by different fare naming conventions and organizes a broad set of inventory across multiple airlines to enable improved comparison shopping.

The launch of the new airline storefront is another important step towards Sabre’s vision to create a new marketplace for personalised travel.