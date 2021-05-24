Corporate Traveller to merge with Flight Centre Business Travel in UK

Corporate Traveller UK is to be merged with Flight Centre Business Travel (FCBT) UK.

Parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, has taken the decision to combine the pair in order to maximise investment in new technology, services and customer experience specifically for the small- and medium-sized business travel sector.

Established in the UK in 2005, FCBT was set up to meet the increasing demand from customers of Flight Centre’s leisure agencies for personal local business travel services.

In the UK, FCBT has around 2,000 customers ranging from individual business owners to larger companies who typically spend £50,000 to £1 million per annum on corporate travel.

Corporate Traveller launched in the UK in 1999 and has since grown to become the largest travel management company in the country, providing dedicated business travel services to 2,500 customers.

Corporate Traveller has 240 staff at 15 locations nationwide.

FCBT customers will transition to Corporate Traveller together with 135 employees in operations, account management and sales.

Staff will continue to work personally with their respective customers within Corporate Traveller’s business to ensure seamless transition of servicing.

“Corporate Traveller and Flight Centre Business Travel have evolved as separate business divisions within Flight Centre Travel Group over the last 15 to 20 years.

“Both brands had grown to become extremely successful in their own right, providing personal service from dedicated consultants and technology solutions specifically suited to their respective customers,” said Steve Norris, managing director EMEA, Flight Centre Travel Group.

“However there were also many synergies.

“It therefore made business sense to bring these two brands together so that we can focus on investing in our overall offering collectively to enrich the customer experience, as well as retain and grow market share in the post-Covid era,” said Norris.

FCBT also merged with Corporate Traveller in Canada and South Africa.

The company continues to operate in Australia and New Zealand.