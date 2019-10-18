Harrington takes up corporate marketing role with Flight Centre

Claire Harrington has been appointed head of corporate marketing, Europe, by Flight Centre Travel Group.

She will be responsible for overseeing marketing strategy for Flight Centre’s corporate brands including global travel management division FCM Travel Solutions in EMEA.

Her remit also includes specialist SME-spend divisions Corporate Traveller and Flight Centre Business Travel in Europe and MICE division cievents in the UK.

Harrington brings valuable business travel expertise gained over the last six years in marketing roles at ATPI, most recently as head of UK and group marketing and communications.

Her career also includes two years in leisure travel marketing at Hills Balfour.

ADVERTISEMENT

She assumes the role from Sue Robinson, who after ten years in the UK is returning to her native Australia to take up the position of marketing manager for FCM Australia.

Harrington commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Flight Centre Travel Group at such an exciting time and working with a hugely talented regional corporate marketing team.

“I am looking forward to working with the brand leaders for each of Flight Centre’s corporate divisions and our global marketing teams in order to continue growing our marketing presence in 2020 and beyond.”