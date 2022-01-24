New global sustainability officer for Flight Centre

The Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) has appointed Michelle Degenhardt as its global sustainability officer.

In the newly created role, she will collaborate closely with staff at all levels to help ensure practices are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

Degenhardt will work with the senior leadership team, employees, leisure and corporate customers, suppliers and other stakeholders to further develop and oversee the execution of strategies to deliver on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

She will be based in the global head office in Brisbane, Australia and will report to Brett Anderson, FLT global head of risk and sustainability.

“Sustainability is an area that is extremely important to our company, our people and our leisure and corporate customers,” FLT managing director Graham Turner said.

“While we have always had a strong commitment to operating sustainability, as evidenced by the vast array of programmes and initiatives that are deeply embedded within our organisational culture, we are committed to enhancing our record in the future.

“Michelle’s appointment to this newly created role underlines this commitment and follows the release of our first sustainability report earlier this year.”

Degenhardt has worked for FLT for 17 years and was formerly the company’s culture and employee engagement leader, a role that included oversight of the Flight Centre Foundation in Australia.