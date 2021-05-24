UK to host sustainability leadership conference at Dubai Expo 2020

How will advances in the way we think about energy and infrastructure deliver a sustainable quality of life?

In January 2022, the leading experts will come together at Expo 2020 Dubai to discuss how the latest innovations in renewable energy and smart city technology can drive solutions to the global challenges set to define a generation.

Between January 13-18 ‘In the Future, How will we Live?’ will be the focus of activity in the UK Pavilion, seeking to tackle some of the biggest questions we face as a society.

From resource use to net zero, green technology and decarbonisation, the programme promises to proactively address solutions for sustainable living.

Speakers in a series of panel discussions, presentations and podcasts during the five-day period will include Marcus Gover, chief executive of the Waste & Resources Action Programme, and Simon Bradbury, pro vice-chancellor international and dean for the faculty of arts, design and humanities at De Montfort University.

The event will also feature Rachel Skinner, president of the Institution of Civil Engineers and executive director of transport at WSP, who will chair a panel session on the logistics of a net zero world, and Jacqui Taylor, chief executive of FlyingBinary and smart cities adviser to the UK government.

Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The latest projections estimate 68 per cent of the world will live in cities by 2050, putting a tremendous strain on global infrastructure, energy, housing, transport and the environment.

“The UK has a vital role to play in driving a sustainable future across the globe so I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas, innovations and potential solutions that will be discussed during these events.”

All events will be hosted in the UK Pavilion, a must see highlight at Expo 2020 Dubai that occupies a prime location in the Opportunity District, near to the central Al Wasl Plaza and the huge dome that sits atop it.

