Walley appointed managing director of Corporate Traveller

Flight Centre Travel Group has announced that long-serving senior leader Tom Walley will take the reins as the new global managing director of small- and medium-sized enterprise specialist Corporate Traveller.

Having joined the group more than two decades ago, Walley has worked across the company’s corporate and leisure divisions in both the UK and Australia, primarily in management roles.

He will also retain his current position of general manager for Corporate Traveller in Australia.

Corporate Travel chief executive, Chris Galanty, said Walley was the perfect candidate to navigate Corporate Traveller through the post-pandemic world and beyond.

“Tom is incredibly well-known across the business as he’s one of our most experienced senior leaders, and most importantly he’s led the Corporate Traveller business in both the UK and Australia so understands both the history and future vision for the brand,” said Galanty.

“Corporate Traveller is very customer centric, and our people have been the driver of its success for many years.

“Tom’s new role will further our ability to offer the best service, products, and technology possible.”

Walley takes the helm at a pivotal time for the dominant player in the small- and medium-sized enterprise travel space which counts more than 1,500 team members serving over 16,000 customers globally.

Walley commented: “We have an ambitious target of welcoming US$1 billion of new customers in the 2023 financial year globally and there are three things that will help us achieve this goal – our people, the great service they provide, and our investment in technology.

“This is the blended approach that has been part of our winning fabric from the very beginning.”