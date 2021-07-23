Gianusso appointed chief technology officer at Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group has announced the appointment of Peter Gianusso to the role of global chief technology officer, core systems, for the corporate division of the company.

Based at the Americas headquarters in Montvale, New Jersey, Gianusso will be responsible for overseeing the central platforms that are leveraged to power the customer product offerings of FCM and Corporate Traveler.

These include the global data consolidation platform used to collect travel data from all corporate markets, a business rule and automation platform used to improve data quality and travel automation, and centralised traveller profile and API platforms that are leveraged across multiple brands and various product assets.

While new to the travel industry, Gianusso brings with him more than 25 years of technology experience, most recently holding the position of vice president, technology, transformation at Prudential Financial.

His background in building shared service environments at globally diversified businesses fit well into the travel industry ecosystem.

“I am thrilled to be joining Flight Centre in this role,” said Gianusso.

“Having been an extensive corporate traveller myself, I am excited to be joining a truly unique market leader in the corporate travel space.

“I am looking forward to helping drive IT strategy, architecture and innovation at a global level while delivering positive business outcomes to our customers in the marketplace.”