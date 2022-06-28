Club Med to open resort in Hokkaido, Japan

Club Med, the premium all-inclusive holidays group, has unveiled plans to open its newest resort in Kiroro, Hokkaido, Japan in December 2022.

Club Med Kiroro, Japan will offer an ideal getaway for city dwellers - with one-of-a-kind untouched snow experience and natural environment right at the thick, where mountain meets ocean and offering guests access to some of the best powder snow in the world, with long ski seasons and fresh ski tracks.

Club Med Kiroro will be a takeover and combination of two existing properties to create one integrated snow resort with two distinctive buildings, located just a 3-minute buggy ride or a short gondola ride apart, that blends seamlessly with the Kiroro ski domain.

Club Med Kiroro will have two buildings, Club Med Kiroro Peak and Club Med Kiroro Grand, to offer different experiences for guests of various backgrounds. Designed for couples and families with teenagers alike, Club Med Kiroro Peak has a minimum age access of 12 years old while Club Med Kiroro Grand houses a wide host of family-oriented activities and facilities suitable for all ages.

Guests can be excited to experience not only local Hokkaido culture, but also Club Med’s special touch of European influence as well from sampling the freshly baked pastries made with artisanal Hokkaido flour and the wide range of local wines and cheeses to indulging in an avant-garde dining experience that combines the best of Japanese local produce, know-how and the French savoir faire in their French Alps speciality restaurant.

