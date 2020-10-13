Ong to lead Club Med commercial push in south-east Asia

Club Med has confirmed the appointment of Vincent Ong to the roles of senior vice-president for commercial, south-east Asia, and marketing, Asia Pacific.

In the job his primary objective is to accelerate the south-east Asia commercial business through the fast-changing global climate.

He will also continue to helm Asia Pacific marketing, seeking to build a stronger Club Med brand that is preferred by families, active couples, as well as business-leisure clients.

Ong embarked on his Club Med journey in 2016 as the vice-president, marketing for east and south Asia Pacific.

Leading a team of specialist marketeers, he launched the regional mutualisation of digital and online media, refocused regional re-purchase initiatives, reimagined the role of public relations, and activated best-in-class resort social and content marketing.

In 2019, he extended his scope to cover marketing for the whole of Asia Pacific, aimed at elevating Club Med as the leading operator for premium all-inclusive family holidays in the region.

Prior to joining Club Med, Ong spent 14 years in Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific brand management, marketing and on-property operational quality improvement roles, covering 250 hotels across 20 countries at peak.

“Club Med strives to continue our acceleration of growth in Asia Pacific, specifically so in this new competitive and dynamic global environment.

“With 18 years of regional hospitality experience under his belt, I believe that Vincent will, with his great leadership, inspire his team and ensure continuity in driving our ambitions,” said Xavier Desaulles, chief executive, Asia Pacific markets, Club Med.