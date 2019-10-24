Club Med Seychelles set to debut in October next year

Club Med has unveiled details of its brand-new Seychelles resort.

The property is the latest addition to the brand’s Exclusive Collection, offering the highest level of luxury for guests looking to enjoy a tropical getaway.

Club Med Seychelles is set on its own private island within 220 hectares of luscious greenery, in a preserved national park location and is only 15 minutes by speedboat from Victoria-Seychelles airport in Mahe.

The Exclusive Collection resort, which is focused for families and couples alike, is the first resort in the Seychelles that offers unparalleled luxury alongside fantastic childcare facilities.

The resort will offer kids clubs from ages two up to 17 years as well as the Club Med Amazing Family concept which includes a fun-filled weekly agenda of activities for the families to enjoy together.

The resort – set to open in late 2020 - will offer a world of adventures for guests staying on the island including, snorkelling, sailing, hiking, tennis and archery.

Estelle Giraudeau, managing director of Club Med UK and northern Europe, commented: “We are incredibly excited to be opening this brand-new resort in the Seychelles.

“Not only is this a brand-new destination for us, it is also the first time Club Med has opened a resort on its own private island.

“In a series of firsts, the resort is also the first family-friendly offering in the Seychelles which also enables guests to unwind and relax in the luxurious and private surroundings of this Exclusive Collection property.

“The resort has been created in a way where guests can feel at one with nature as well as learning more about the unspoiled marine life around them, in one of the most eco-friendly holiday destinations in our portfolio.”

The resort, which will open from October 2020, has a range of different accommodation with four varying types of accommodation from family and superior rooms, to more lavish suites with private pools.

Club Med is a subsidiary of Fosun International, which is listed in Hong-Kong.