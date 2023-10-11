CHOICE HOTELS EMEA UNVEILS FIRST HOTEL TO COMPLETE BRAND REFRESH AT THE COMFORT HOTEL PRAGUE

Choice Hotels EMEA, the 100% franchise focused hotel company, has today unveiled the first property within its portfolio to have undergone a major transformation as part of the group’s regional brand refresh.

Situated near Prague’s city centre, the refreshed Comfort Hotel Prague City East, which boasts a pop art theme, is aligned with Choice’s new Comfort brand experience. It stands out by providing value-driven guests offering friendly, warm and vibrant service alongside all-around efficiency at a price point guests want, in the location they want.

With franchisees having considerable flexibility in their design choices, the newly refreshed Comfort Hotel Prague City East is aligned with the new design philosophy for Comfort which is focused on the energy of colour. Pop-art decoration underlines the overall impression throughout the hotel, which is seen in bedrooms, corridors, and communal spaces, colourfully enhancing its light, bright and airy spaces.

The hotel is also the first in EMEA to showcase the brand’s signature Comfort Hub – a new multi-purpose space which is the first area guests experience on arrival. It’s where they check in and out and go for anything from a morning coffee to an evening drink, with a quiet space for working to a lounge area for socialising.

Additionally, visitors to Comfort Hotel Prague City East are now warmly welcomed by the hotel’s Roaming Comfort Crew dedicated to ensuring a memorable and personalised stay.

Over the coming year, Comfort hotels in EMEA are expected to reveal their new identities, developed with support from Choice Hotels. They are encouraged to showcase and embrace local, cultural influences since local inspiration is part of the Comfort brand identity through the We Love Local! Programme.

As part of the We Love Local! Programme, four bee hives have been installed on the roof terrace of the Comfort Hotel Prague City East resulting in a bountiful harvest of 50 kilograms of honey. The golden nectar harvested graces guests’ breakfast tables and also serves as a special token of appreciation for business partners.

Plans to add further bee hives next year support the hotels’ contribution to sustainable development and fostering biodiversity which is an integral part of the properties’ “We love local” concept.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new Comfort Hotel Prague City East, Choice Hotels EMEA Director of Marketing, Brand and Loyalty, Nick Bosworth said: “Last year, we embarked on an ambitious journey to re-energise the entire Choice Hotels EMEA portfolio of brands, aiming to bring clarity and definition to our valued franchisees and their guests.

“Today, the new brand ethos of our Comfort Hotels comes to life for the very first time, marking an important milestone in our commitment to helping franchisees enhance their asset value and deliver an exceptional guest experience.

“We are grateful to the team at CPI Hotels and the hotel itself for the significant work they have undertaken over the past year to achieve this important milestone and know guests will love the refreshed hotel.

“As we celebrate the launch of the new Comfort Hotel Prague City East, hundreds of our properties across the region are also working hard to craft their own brand stories and hallmarks with our support. For many, design concepts are well underway and as our franchisees have flexibility within a framework with their design choices we are excited to see Comfort Hotels across EMEA launch.

“Just like Comfort Prague City East, they are poised to unveil an elevated brand experience that not only stands the test of time but also caters to the evolving needs of travellers.”

Commenting on the unveiling of the newly refreshed Comfort Hotel Prague City East, CPI Hotels CEO, Mr. Jan Kratina, said “We are thrilled to present the vibrant transformation of Comfort Hotel Prague City East, aligning with Choice’s exciting new Comfort brand experience.

“Our commitment to providing value-driven guests with more than just a comfortable stay is exemplified in every detail of this hotel. From the pop art theme that colours our spaces to the innovative Comfort Hub, and the dedicated Roaming Comfort Crew, we are dedicated to ensuring a memorable and personalised stay for our guests.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine hospitality, and we are excited to continue embracing and showcasing local influences through our participation in the We Love Local! programme across our hotels.”

Easily reachable from Prague’s airport, the hotel is well connected to the whole city via tram and metro and with its spacious guest rooms and modern amenities, is the perfect base to explore the region.

The Comfort brand refresh responds to independent consumer research conducted in the UK, France and Germany. The findings revealed Comfort customers seek genuine hospitality and personal service. They seek a hotel with a modern design that provides a warm, vibrant and friendly place to stay with energising casual spaces for socialising, relaxing, sleeping and working. while also embracing and supporting local provenance.

The Choice Hotels EMEA portfolio now encompasses Comfort, Clarion, Quality, Sleep Inn, and the Ascend Hotel Collection – with a diverse portfolio of properties across the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, The Nordics, Austria, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

For further information on Choice Hotels, please visit: https://www.choicehotels.com/en-uk.