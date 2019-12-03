Lavish Christmas tree unveiled at Kempinski Hotel Bahia

With balmy temperatures all year round and an array of festive offerings, guests are this year being invited to Estepona in Marbella for a Mediterranean Christmas.

Here Kempinski Hotel Bahia has partnered with celebrity designer Debbie Wingham to reveal a festive showstopper.

The beachfront escape is housing the world’s most extravagant Christmas tree, worth a total of £11.9 million and nothing short of spectacular.

Fashioned from high-value stones, the tree is peppered with pink, red, white and black diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations.

Guests and locals alike gathered in the hotel’s recently refurbished lobby, enjoying traditional music and sipping on champagne, before the tree was unveiled by the hotel general manager, Axel Bethke, and the designer Wingham at Kempinski Hotel Bahia.

All flawlessly cut and ethically sourced, decorations include three carat pink diamonds, four carat sapphires, oval red diamonds, black and white diamonds and a mixture of remastered, expertly upcycled jewellery from the likes of Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel.

Inspired by the verdant feathers of a peacock and the modernist art-deco era, the tree features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and even 3D printed chocolate peacocks.

Kempinski Hotel Bahia is situated a stone’s throw from the palm tree-lined promenade of Estepona in Marbella.

With landscaped gardens, expansive swimming pools, terracotta towers lined with luxurious rooms and suites and newly refurbished restaurants and bars, the property has become a favourite escape for families, couples and adventurers alike.