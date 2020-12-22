Cebu Pacific launches Covid-19 testing regime

Cebu Pacific has launched a test before boarding process for passengers flying from Manila, after its successful pilot run with the local government of General Santos.

This process makes use of an antigen test taken just hours before the scheduled time of departure, with results released within 30 minutes.

The Philippines’ largest carrier offers an antigen test for US$14.

The testing facility at the NAIA Terminal 3 is now open for walk-ins from 02:00-14:00 daily.

Passengers will only have to register onsite and pay the fee directly to diagnostic partner, Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory (PADL).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the successful TBB pilot, Cebu Pacific is ready to offer this option to all their passengers.

“We are urging everyone to take advantage of this convenient alternative, especially since the testing site is strategically located at the airport, making the whole process easy and hassle-free for our residents,” said mayor Ronnel Rivera of General Santos City.

Throughout the pilot run earlier this month, Cebu Pacific tested a total of 1,143 passengers in two weeks, three of whom tested positive and were not allowed to proceed with their flight.

Only those who tested negative were allowed to board the aircraft.