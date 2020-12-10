Cebu Pacific reconnects to Asia travel hubs

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has increased flight frequency between Manila and key Asian destinations, including Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Dubai and Japan.

The airline is on track with its efforts to gradually rebuild its international flight network.

As border restrictions begin to ease, CEB has beefed up the frequency of its international flights to cater to increased demands for flights during the festive season.

Flights between Manila and Singapore will now operate with an increased frequency of three times weekly, while flights between Manila and Dubai will operate six times weekly.

CEB will also begin three times weekly flights between Manila and Hong Kong and Manila and Nagoya, starting December 10th and December 13th, respectively.

“We continue to take a conservative yet optimistic approach in anticipation of heightened travel demand during the festive period.

“As part of our commitment to aid individuals who are stranded and overseas Filipino eager to come home, we have increased the frequency of our flights to key Asian destinations,” said Candice Iyog, vice president for marketing and customer experience of Cebu Pacific.

Travel regulations issued by the respective governments will be implemented as necessary.

Additionally, in line with directives from the Philippine government, all Cebu Pacific passengers will be required to wear face shields during the entire flight.

This is on top of the mandatory use of face masks upon entering the airport terminal until arrival at the destination.