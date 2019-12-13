Cebu Pacific finalises Airbus A320neo deal

Cebu Pacific has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 15 A320neo family aircraft.

The transaction is valued at US$2 billion.

The 15-aircraft order includes up to ten A321XLR jets, the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft.

The agreement is part of the memorandum of understanding signed by Cebu Pacific with Airbus in June during the Paris Air Show for an order of 31 next generation aircraft.

An agreement for 16 widebody A330neo aircraft was finalised in October, and the latest deal completes the remaining part of the memorandum.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2024, and by 2024, Cebu Pacific expects to have an all-next generation fleet of Airbus jets.

Year-to-date, Cebu Pacific has accepted delivery of ten brand-new aircraft - five Airbus A321neo planes and four A320neo aircraft, as well as an ATR 72-600.