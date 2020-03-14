Philippines quarantine sees Cebu Pacific ground flights until April

Cebu Pacific will suspend all flight operations from Thursday until April 14th.

The Philippine government recently implemented an enhanced community quarantine over Luzon, and similar directives across various provinces in the country.

Cebu Pacific has taken the decision to ground its planes in compliance with the quarantine measures, land travel restrictions and regulations in place.

“We are also working closely with the authorities to assist in flying stranded passengers in and out of the Philippines,” the carrier said.

Cebu Pacific will offer a small number of flights from Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Ho Chi Minh and Taipei to Manila today.

All passengers can check their flight status on the Cebu Pacific website website.

“As this is a developing situation that is unprecedented, Cebu Pacific will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as possible.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding, as our flight, operations and frontline teams continue to do their best to assist passengers,” added a statement.

