Cebu Pacific unveils new China connections

The Philippines’ largest carrier, Cebu Pacific, has continued to expand its reach into China with the commencement of two direct commercial services.

The first will operate between Clark and Guangzhou, while a second will offer connections between Puerto Princesa and Hong Kong.

Cebu thus becomes the first airline in the Philippines to fly these routes.

The new routes are in line with the carrier’s plans to expand its route network in China, where it recently commenced flights between Shenzen and Manila.

Starting from November 11th, flights between Clark and Guangzhou are scheduled to operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight departs Clark at 23:35; while the return flight departs at 03:15 the next day.

Guangzhou is one of China’s nine national central cities, and as such, is at the forefront of political, cultural and economic development.

“With direct air service between Clark and Guangzhou, it will be easier for entrepreneurs and businessmen in the e-commerce space to meet up with suppliers,” said Alex Reyes, vice president, commercial, Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific currently flies 27 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiamen and Shenzhen.

Flights between Puerto Princesa and Hong Kong will start from November 17th, and passengers can choose from four weekly flights - Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday.