Cebu Pacific receives 10th A321neo

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading airline, took delivery of its 10th brand-new A321neo (New Engine Option) from the Airbus’ Hamburg facility on April 2, in line with its sustainability and environmental-friendly initiatives to strengthen its operations.

CEB’s newest A321neo, its 18th eco-plane, is known for its 20% increase in fuel-efficiency, on top of nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

The newest A321neo joins a young fleet that includes the A330neo, dubbed the greenest aircraft in Asia because its 459-seat availability allows more travelers to be carried in a single flight, resulting in the lowest carbon footprint per passenger per kilometer.

“Our shift to the more fuel-efficient NEO engine aircraft not only supports our sustainability strategy, but also enables us to continue offering our trademark low fares for everyJuan,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.

“The arrival is timely because we see positive developments indicating recovery. We are continuously ramping up our domestic network and are preparing for more international destinations to ease restrictions for leisure travellers,” Reyes added.

The cabin showcases sleek and lightweight ergonomic seats by Recaro, with yellow and sky-blue details, reminiscent of the colors of the airline’s hometown, Cebu.

Each seat also has an A/C compatible USB port allowing passengers to recharge their devices onboard.

To date, CEB’s fleet comprises of 22 A320ceo, six (6) A320neo, seven (7) A321ceo, 10 A321neo, six (6) A330ceo, two (2) A330neo, 14 ATR 72-600, six (6) ATR 72-500 and 2 ATR Freighters.

CEB’s newest A321neo aircraft is set to enter into service within this month to fly to various Philippine destinations across CEB’s widest domestic network of 34 destinations

Cebu Pacific has been recognised as Asia’s Leading Most Efficient Airline 2021 at World Travel Awards