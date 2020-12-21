Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako, takes brand into Africa

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako, as the brand makes it debut in Africa.

Located in Bamako, the capital and largest city of Mali, in one of its most sought-after neighbourhoods, ACI 2000, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako is the epitome of convenience, just 20 minutes from Modibo Keita International Airport.

It is also in close proximity to the embassies, corporate headquarters and government precinct.

Bamako is a colourful, throbbing metropolis boasting several museums displaying rich history and culture, such as the National Museum or the Muso Kunda Museum.

The hotel consists of 200 elegant and spacious rooms, including 32 suites and three accessible rooms, offering panoramic views over the Niger River and the lush green hillside dotted with mango tree plantations, as well as the pool and city skyline.

Tim Cordon, senior area vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to open the doors of our first Radisson Collection hotel in Africa, in the heart of Bamako.

“Radisson Collection represents a portfolio of unique luxury properties with distinct identities, bespoke design, and true authenticity, which is evident in the Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako.

“In addition to the Radisson Collection hotels already under development in Lagos, Cairo, and Abuja, we believe the brand has strong further potential across the continent, as we continue to reinforce our presence in every key market.”

Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako features a pool, 24-hour fitness centre, and 11 state-of-the-art meeting rooms with over 1,100 square meters of flexible event space, equipped with the latest AV technology.

Fleury Courtin, general manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako, said: “My passionate team and I are honoured to be introducing this exceptional brand and hotel to our guests and to Africa.

“We are bringing the authenticity of Bamako to every guest, from our dining options and views, to our hospitality.”

Surrounded by historical landmarks such as the Great Mosque of Bamako and the Monument of Independence, and in close proximity to the National Zoo of Mali and Bamako National Park, the hotel is perfect for both business and leisure guests alike.