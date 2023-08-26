Catch the last of ‘DC Super Hero Season’ at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi invites families and loved ones to enjoy the last of ‘DC Super Hero Season’, which will be running until September 3rd. Featuring a unique lineup of live shows, action-packed fight scenes and family-friendly entertainment at every corner, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable summer finale with DC’s finest Super Heroes.

For a picture-perfect moment, fans and little ones can catch the ever-so-famous Bugs Bunny statue at the entrance adorned with Superman’s iconic red cape. Inside the Warner Bros. Plaza, fun begins as park-goers can watch DC’s bravest Super Heroes standing side by side and putting on a show three times a day on stage.

Inside the “City of Tomorrow”, guests will get to interact with their favorite DC Super Heroes – Superman, Aquaman, Mera, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and The Flash, who will be leading the annual Metropolis parade. For those ready to channel their inner hero, the ‘Green Lanterns in Training’ is a must on the list as this engaging program equips little ones with the right skillset and the know-how to become a true DC Super Hero. In addition, guests can enter the Hall of Justice to snap photos next to larger-than-life statues of the Justice League.

A few steps away, guests can meet and greet The Dark Knight as he fights crime and keeps the dark alleys of Gotham City safe from harm’s way. For a whimsical addition, little ones can bring their best dance moves and join Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Lonney Tunes in the ‘Super Looney Dance Party’ in Cartoon Junction.

To commemorate their hero-inspired visit, guests can pick and choose from a selection of DC Super Hero themed mementos from the Park’s retail stores, such as Treasures of Hollywood, Bugs Bunny & Co. and Bedrock Boutique.

For more details about the DC Super Hero Season, please visit www.wbworldabudhabi.com.