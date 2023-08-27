SWISS helps Zurich Airport mark its 75th anniversary

SWISS warmly congratulates its home hub of Zurich Airport on its 75 years of eventful aviation history. Switzerland’s largest airline is delighted to be part of the ‘Flughafenfest’ celebrations and help entertain its attendees with various activities and some unique insights into the fascinating aviation world.

Visitors will be able to follow a series of aircraft turnarounds with live commentary provided, and can also attend the official naming ceremony for a SWISS Airbus A220.

Zurich Airport will be marking its 75th anniversary next month with a three-day ‘Flughafenfest’ from 1 to 3 September. SWISS offers its home hub its warmest congratulations on this landmark birthday, and will be well to the fore in the accompanying celebrations, giving visitors some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights over the three-day period.

Fascinating glimpses into the world of SWISS

SWISS will be offering a host of activities and attractions during the three days of celebrations. Throughout the long weekend, aviation fans will be able to view and inspect a SWISS Airbus A220, which is deployed on short- and medium-haul routes, and one of the company’s long-haul aircraft ‘up close and personal’ and put any questions they may have to SWISS’s specialists on the spot.

SWISS pilots and cabin crew members will be on hand to offer extensive insights into their multi-faceted professions. And SWISS’s technical apprentices have come up with an especially original idea: they’ll be giving visitors the opportunity to work on a replica engine and try their hand as an aircraft engineer. Attendees will also be able to view an Airbus A320 simulator from close quarters.

On the Friday at 16:15, the Saturday at 12:45 and the Sunday at 11:15, ‘Flughafenfest’ visitors will be offered a close-up and detailed viewing of an aircraft turnaround, including the aircraft’s fueling and its loading with cargo and its passengers’ bags. The entire procedure will also be accompanied by a live expert commentary, and will continue all the way until the aircraft taxies off to depart.

A focus on sustainable flying

Sustainable air travel is a key SWISS concern. And it will be duly focused on at the ‘Flughafenfest’, too, where specialists will be in attendance to explain just how Switzerland’s biggest airline is working steadily towards its ambitious carbon goals.

A further highlight of the festivities is sure to be the formal naming of a SWISS aircraft on the party site. On Saturday 2 September at 15:30, visitors will be able to look on as a SWISS Airbus A220 is named ‘Bad Zurzach’. Airfans young and old are warmly invited to witness the naming ceremony together with a surprise VIP guest and become part of the history of the aircraft concerned.

Zurich Airport’s ‘Flughafenfest’ will be held on the airport site from Friday 1 September to Sunday 3 September. Full further details are available from the Flughafenfest website